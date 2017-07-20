Tim McGraw Sends Prayers to Senator John McCain

July 20, 2017 2:59 PM
By Abby Hassler

Tim McGraw took to social media to share his prayers and best wishes for Senator John McCain on Thursday afternoon (July 20), referring to the veteran politician as a “real good man.”

McGraw shared an old black-and-white photo of the U.S. Navy veteran and war hero in his old uniform, captioning the photo, “real good man and A REAL HERO…… Prayers from the McGraw family, @senjohnmccain.”

McCain underwent surgery to remove a blood clot last Friday (July 14), but the routine procedure turned serious when the Mayo Clinic Hospital announced the tests revealed a cancerous brain tumor, according to CNN.

