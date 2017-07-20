Senator John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

July 20, 2017 6:23 AM
Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor, according to a statement released by his family and the Phoenix Mayo Clinic.

The statement says that following a procedure to remove a blood clot the diagnosis was revealed.

“On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix,” the statement read. “Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot.”

The 80-year-old senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options.

