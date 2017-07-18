Kenny Rogers Announces All-Star Farewell Concert Details

By Abby Hassler

Kenny Rogers has announced his star-studded “All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration” will take place at the Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tennessee on October 25.

Rogers had previously announced that the world tour he is currently on would be his final time performing around the globe.

This event will honor Roger’s iconic 60-year career and feature a final duet between Rogers and Dolly Parton. The night will showcase performances from Rogers, Little Big Town, Alison Krauss, The Flaming Lips, Idina Menzel, Jamey Johnson, Elle King and more.

“This will be an unforgettable way to celebrate with my talented friends, who I’m so grateful to have crossed paths with,” Rogers said. “It means so much that they would feel compelled to do this for me. Of course, the night would not be the same without Dolly Parton being part of it. We’ve enjoyed a special friendship for decades, and I’ll forever look back fondly on the many collaborations, performances, and laughs we’ve shared as some of the most extraordinary moments of my career. I know it will be a moving experience for us standing on that stage together for one last time.”

Tickets go on sale July 21 at 10:00 a.m. central time.