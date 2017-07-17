Win tickets to Tracy Lawrence!

July 17, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Desert Diamond, Jared Marshall, Tracy Lawrence, Tucson

Jared Marshall wants to give you tickets to see Tracy Lawrence at Desert Diamond in Tucson!
Plus all winners qualify for Meet & Greet passes and dinner!

(This is a 21 & over show.)

How to Win:

Listen to Jared Marshall this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Jared on the new KMLE 107.9 this Monday through Friday!
  • Call in to 602-260-1079 when given the cue to call
  • Be the selected caller for your shot at tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2017
  • Venue: Desert Diamond in Tucson
  • Address: 7350 South Nogales Highway, Tucson, AZ 85756

For more information,  click here!

