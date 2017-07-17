Win 5th to 2nd row tickets to the Soul2Soul Tour!

July 17, 2017 12:00 AM
The new KMLE at 107.9 is giving you a shot at awesome seats at the Soul2Soul Tour, where you’ll see Tim McGraw and Faith Hill!
You’ll have the chance to win tickets in the 5th, 4th, 3rd, and 2nd rows!!

Listen to KMLE Country this week!

  • Listen to Alana Lynn 107.9 this Monday though Thursday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: Friday, July 21, 2017
  • Venue: Gila River Arena
  • Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035
  • For more information, click here.
