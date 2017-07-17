Ninas60SecondSkinny: Garth and Trisha Surprise Newly Engaged Couple by Paying for Their Honeymoon, Aaron Carter Arrested in Georgia and Thomas Rhett and Wife Share Maternity Shoot Photos [PICS]

#Ninas60SecondSkinny

Garth and Trisha Surprise Newly Engaged Couple by Paying for Their Honeymoon During Garth’s performance of “Unanswered Prayers” Saturday night in Oklahoma City a couple named Drew and Chelsea got engaged, Garth noticed then talked to the couple and asked the bride where she wanted to go on her honeymoon. When she didn’t have an answer for him, he said “No idea? Well, I tell you what, if you pick Hawaii, Miss Yearwood and I will pay for it, OK?”

Jay DeMarcus is Heading to the Big Screen Again Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus will produce the movie “All Shook Up,” with film producer Travis Cloyd and writer Gregg Russell. “I love the movie making business. I always enjoy the process, and I learn more and more every time I do a new project, it’s another fun, creative outlet. This story pulled me in immediately: the timing was right, and things fell into place quickly. I am honored to be a part of this very special project!”

Thomas Rhett and Wife Share Maternity Shoot Photos

More Here:http://people.com/babies/thomas-rhett-lauren-akins-pregnant-maternity-family-photos/family-first/



Merle Haggard Gets a Post Office Named After Him Merle Haggard is being honored with a post office. The House of Representatives recently voted unanimously to name the post office in his hometown of Bakersfield, California after him. Bakersfield Representative Kevin McCarthy, who introduced the bill, said. “It wasn’t a life for the movies, but it was all more compelling, because it was all more real. That is the reason they called him the poet of the common man. Merle Haggard’s name will live on in this building, but his spirit will live on in his music that calls us to do the best we can every day God gives us.”

Martin Laudau Has Died Martin Landau passed away on Saturday at UCLA Medical Center after a short hospitalization where he suffered “unexpected complications.” He was 89 years old.

Mel B to Pay Ex Big Money Former Spice Girl Mel B has to pay Stephen Belafonte $40,000 a month in temporary spousal support, plus all of his legal fees.

Aaron Carter Arrested in Georgia Aaron Carter was arrested in Georgia under suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana possession. His girlfriend Madison Parker, was also arrested and was charged with obstruction and two drug related charges.