A Philadelphia boy was in a tragic accident that left him paralyzed, and wasn’t able to make it to the show to see his favorite artist, Zac Brown Band, at their concert last week.

The band gave Thomas Schoettle a special shout at the concert that evening, and then the next day showed up at Thomas’ hospital room for a performance.

The band few to Bryn Bawr Rehab Center in a helicopter to surprise the boy and spend a few hours with him.