Beat Nina for tickets to the Soul2Soul tour!

The new KMLE at 107.9 is giving you a shot at tickets to see Tim McGraw and Faith Hill!
Plus all winners qualify for 2 Meet & Greet passes, a pair of Lucky brand jeans and graphic tee!
How to Win:
Listen during “Beat Nina” in the 7 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Beat Nina during the 7 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079
- Be the selected caller and “beat Nina” for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2017
- Venue: Gila River Arena
- Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035
For more information, click here.