Beat Nina for tickets to the Soul2Soul tour!

July 17, 2017 12:00 AM
The new KMLE at 107.9 is giving you a shot at tickets to see Tim McGraw and Faith Hill!
Plus all winners qualify for 2 Meet & Greet passes, a pair of Lucky brand jeans and graphic tee!

How to Win:

Listen during “Beat Nina” in the 7 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Beat Nina during the 7 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079
  • Be the selected caller and “beat Nina” for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: Friday, July 21, 2017
  • Venue: Gila River Arena
  • Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

For more information, click here.

