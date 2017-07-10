Play Mega Prize Minute for tickets to Rascal Flatts in Vegas!

Sick of the heat? We want to help you out! The New KMLE wants to send you to Vegas to see Rascal Flatts, plus meet & greet passes, a hotel stay, and a $200 gas card to get you there!

Check out how to win below.

How to Win:

Play MEGA PRIZE MINUTE with Chris & Nina!

Listen to Chris & Nina weekday mornings on the New KMLE @ 107.9 from 5:30a-10a!

When given the cue, call 602-260-1079 to be the correct caller.

Play and win Chris & Nina’s “Mega Prize Minute” game and you’re going to win the Mega prize!

You’ll have 60 seconds to correctly answer 10 questions that Chris & Nina came up with. If you answer wrong at any point, you’re out. Questions will remain the same and in the same order until all 10 questions are answered correctly within 60 seconds.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, October 6, 2017

Venue: The Venetian in Las Vegas

Address: 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

For more information, click here!