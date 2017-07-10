Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd Engaged: See the Ring

By Hayden Wright

Country star Maren Morris said “yes” to her boyfriend (fellow singer-songwriter) Ryan Hurd’s marriage proposal. Morris kept the announcement simple on Instagram: She shared a photo of her legs intertwined with Hurd and a visible engagement ring. She used a diamond ring emoji and a simple “Yes” for the caption.

Morris and Hurd met on the Nashville songwriters’ circuit in 2013. At the time, they were collaborating on a song assignment for Tim McGraw. Since then, Morris’ career has blown up—she won her first GRAMMY for best country solo performance this year.

“We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable. We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, ‘Why are we avoiding this?’” Morris told People.

