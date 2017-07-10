Beat Nina to win tickets to Craig Morgan!

July 10, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Beat Nina, blk live, Craig Morgan, KMLE

The new KMLE at 107.9 is giving you a shot at tickets to see Craig Morgan this weekend!

How to Win:

Listen during “Beat Nina” in the 7 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079
  • Be the selected caller and “beat Nina” for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: July 16, 2017
  • Venue: BLK Live
  • Address: 7301 E Butherus Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

For more information click here.

