Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon Announce Pregnancy

By Robyn Collins

Rodney Atkins and his singer-songwriter wife Rose Falcon have revealed that their family will soon be growing. Falcon is expecting the couple’s first child together. Atkins has a son, Elijah, from a previous relationship.

“Happy Fourth of July! We are thrilled to announce our family is growing. Baby Atkins will arrive in December and we know Elijah is going to be the best big brother,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

The Atkins have been married since November 2013; Elijah served as best man at their wedding.