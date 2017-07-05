Jason Aldean Covers Garth Brooks’ ‘Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)’

By Abby Hassler

Jason Aldean has released a cover of Garth Brooks 1989 iconic track “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old).”

The track comes paired with a stripped down version of Aldean’s single “Any Ol’ Barstool,” from 2016’s They Don’t Know.

Aldean has announced he is working on his eighth studio album, back in April he updated fans letting them know he’s already four songs into the new record.

Check out both tracks below.