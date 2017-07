The new KMLE @ 107.9 wants you to cool off at Golfland Sunsplash this summer, so we’re hooking you up with tickets!

How to Win:

Listen during “Beat Nina” in the 7 AM Hour this Wednesday through Friday!

Listen to Beat Nina during the 7 AM hour this Wednesday through Friday!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079

Be the selected caller and beat Nina for your chance to win tickets!

For more info, Click Here!