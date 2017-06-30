8 Times Taylor Swift Won July 4th

Taylor Swift knows how to throw an epic 4th of July party.

Over the years, the “Shake It Off” singer has shared amazing photos of her annual gathering via Instagram; they typically feature plenty of cameos of her famous friends, aka squad.

From red white and blue swimwear to patriotic cakes, here are eight photos that show off Swift’s excellent fantastic 4th of July party-throwing skills.

What says “America is awesome” better than patriotic swimsuits?

🇺🇸 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 5, 2016 at 11:24am PDT

On water slides.

🏖 Karlie!!! 🏖 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 5, 2016 at 12:23pm PDT

#SquadGoals = flags and fireworks.

Happy 4th from us ❤️ A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 4, 2016 at 6:14pm PDT

She even got Ed Sheeran to come to her 4th of July party, and he’s British.

When Ed shows up in a red coat for the 4th of July because he just can't let it go. @teddysphotos A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 4, 2015 at 11:20am PDT

Obligatory group jumping shot, with flag towles.

Happy 4th from me, @gigihadid, @marhunt, @britmaack, @serayah and @haimtheband 🙂 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 3, 2015 at 4:32pm PDT

Two words, patriotic baking.

The end result + sparklers + help from @austinkingsleyswift Thanks @inagarten!! A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 4, 2015 at 8:12pm PDT

Look @inagarten !!!! We wish you were here-- love, TS, @jaime_king @amandygriffith A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 3, 2014 at 8:03pm PDT