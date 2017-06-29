Loser Line 6/29/17 [AUDIO] Featuring Archie Bradley!

June 29, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: archie bradley, creeper, friends with benefits, loser, loser line

Today’s Loser Line features a girl that just wants to be friends with benefits and a creeper at a school… Check it out!!

More from Chris and Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests

Listen Live