Ninas60SecondSkinny: Taco Bell Announces Wedding Packages, Kelsea Ballerini Teams Up with Colgate and Chase Rice Announces Tour

Kelsea Ballerini Teams Up with Colgate Kelsea Ballerini has teamed up with Colgate Optic White. They’ll follow Kelsea on her journey and through the release of her sophomore album this fall. “This year has been one of the happiest of my life and I can’t stop smiling about it. It made complete sense to partner with Colgate Optic White to help me keep my smile bright and white!”

Taco Bell Announces Wedding Packages Taco Bell just announced they will officially start offering wedding packages starting on August 7th at their flagship Las Vegas Cantina restaurant. It will cost $600 for a package that includes the ceremony and officiant, private reception for 15 guests, a sauce-packet bouquet and more.

Chase Rice Announces Tour

Chase Rice Kicks off the “Lambs and Lions Tour” on September 14th in Boone, North Carolina.

• September 14th: Boone, NC – Appalachian State University

• September 15th: Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

• September 16th: Charlotte, NC – Coyote Joe’s

• September 21st: Missoula, MT – Wilma Theater

• September 22nd: Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

• September 23rd: Idaho Falls, ID – Colonial Theater

• September 28th: Saint Paul, MN – The Myth

• September 29th: Rosemont, IL – Joe’s Live

• September 30th: Chicago, IL – Joe’s on Weed Street

• November 9th: Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wonder Woman and Maybelline Collection in the Works Wonder Woman has teamed up with Maybelline for a makeup collection, but it is only going to be available in Italy.

How Much Should Your 4th of July Cookout Cost??

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, a typical July 4th cookout for 10 people should only set you back $55.70 or about $5.57 per person. According to the report, that cost will get you:

• eight hotdogs and buns

• eight quarter-pound hamburgers and buns with cheese slices

• four pounds of pork spare ribs

• ketchup and mustard

• three pounds of Deli potato salad

• 28-ounces of baked beans

• 15 ounces of corn chips

• two quarts of lemonade

• two quarts of chocolate milk

• four pounds of watermelon for dessert