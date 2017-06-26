Dierks Bentley is Taking a Vacation …From His Phone

By Abby Hassler

It looks like Dierks Bentley is taking a well-deserved vacation …from his phone. The country singer took to social media today (June 26) to announce his technology sabbatical and asked his fans to wish him luck.

He took a photo of everything he said he would need for this “experience,” which includes a book about flying, a camera, notepad, guitar tuner and an old fashioned typewriter.

As a caption, Bentley wrote, “amazing how much you can do with the iphone but equally amazing what an addictive little device it is. it sometimes feels like the never ending blitzkrieg of news, info, etc is sucking any intelligent thought out of my brain…and there isn’t too much in there to begin with! thinking the typewriter might be a little over the top…let you know you it goes…………”

Check out the post below.