Chris & Nina’s Headphone Karaoke happens each Friday at 8:30 and Producer Badger ended up on the losing end of KMLE Nation’s votes last week. He spun the Wheel Of Consequences and has to take a package of hot dogs to his face. I mean, why not? Here’s the video!!

Previous consequences include Chris sticking his face in a ceiling fan and Nina having to bark each time her name was mentioned for a day.