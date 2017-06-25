Brad Paisley 6-25-17

The entire KMLE family had an amazing time hanging out with everyone at Ak Chin Pavilion last night for the Brad Paisley concert at Ak Chin Pavilion! The temperatures were pretty high but the team made sure to keep them low at their tent! DJ MV kept the tunes pumping all night between bands on the stage, and got a lot of people hooked up with free pit passes, backstage passes, ticket upgrades, and even tickets to Sam Hunt’s upcoming show!

If you weren’t able to make it out to see them tonight, you can find all the photos here!