Today the KMLE krew were out at Freeway Chevrolet in Chandler hanging out with Carolyn Coffey and our 107.9 listeners! We had a lot of fun giving away tickets to the Brad Paisley concert, Sunsplash and Wild Life Zoo! We had pizza and plenty of prizes that we gave out to our listeners! Thanks to the staff at Freeway Chevrolet we stayed cool inside and avoided the outrageous heat!

If you missed out on this fun event CLICK HERE for pictures!