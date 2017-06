The KMLE Krew was out at Courtesy Chevrolet on 12th St and Camelback Rd today! Jeana stopped by as well and lots of prizes were given out. We had Brad Paisley tickets, Golfland Sunsplash tickets, candy, toys, and even the opportunity to win $10,000! While all this was going on, our friends at Courtesy Chevrolet were hooking people up with awesome deals on dozens of their vehicles! If you missed out, feel free to check out the pictures here.