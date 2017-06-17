Daddy Daughter Derby With Chris & Nina 6-17-17

Chris and Nina from the morning show and the KMLE Krew had an amazing time hanging out with everyone at Ace Hardware in Gilbert today for the Daddy Daughter Derby! Pairs of dad’s and daughters were challenged with an set of tasks to complete that resembled the everyday activities of each other’s lives. Dad’s had to take selfies with make up on, and daughters had to check the tire pressure correctly. Needless to say it was a very fun day for everyone, and the winners got hooked up with a cool Yeti cooler kit and tickets to see Shawn Mendes!

If you weren’t able to make it out to see the event today, you can find all the photos here!