Beat Nina 6/16/17 [AUDIO]

June 16, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: Beat Nina, Brad Paisley, Concert, Dustin Lynch

Happy Father’s Day!! Today Nina’s Papa goes to bat for the KMLE Nation to try to get Nina’s lead back down to four!

More from Chris and Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests

Listen Live