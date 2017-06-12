Beat Nina for tickets to Brad Paisley!

June 12, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: ak chin, Beat Nina, Brad Paisley, The New KMLE @ 107.9

The new KMLE @ 107.9 wants to send you to see Brad Paisley at Ak-Chin, plus a shot at Meet & Greet passes!

How to Win:

Listen during “Beat Nina” in the 7 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Beat Nina during the 7 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: June 25, 2017
  • Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
  • Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

For more info, Click Here! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests

Listen Live