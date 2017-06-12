Ninas60SecondSkinny: Sam Hunt Cancels New York Show, Wonder Woman Wins the Weekend Box Office and Jennifer Lawrence is “Fine” After Plane Makes Emergency Landing

Wonder Woman Wins the Weekend Box Office

1. “Wonder Woman” – $57.2-million

2. “The Mummy” – $32.2-million

3. “Captain Underpants” – $12.3-million

4. “Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” – $10.7-million

5. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ” – $6.2-million

Sam Hunt Cancels New York Show

Sam Hunt was forced to cancel his appearance at a festival in New York this weekend due to illness.

“New York I’ve never had to cancel a show before but tonight I flat out can’t sing anywhere near as well as I need to do these songs justice. I got sick and I’ve had some issues with my voice. I tried pushing through for a show a couple nights ago and zapped everything I had left.”

Adam West has Passed Away

The 88-year-old actor who famously played Batman lost his battle to leukemia on Friday. His family released a statement saying, “Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive” impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero.” Most recently, he was the voice of Quahog on “Family Guy.”



Jennifer Lawrence is “Fine” After Plane Makes Emergency Landing

Jennifer Lawrence’s private plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Buffalo New York after one of the engines failed. The FAA released a statement Sunday about the incident: “A Hawker Beechcraft B40 aircraft landed safely at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York at about 1:40 pm on Saturday,” the statement read. “The crew diverted to Buffalo when they declared an emergency due to engine-related issues. The flight was heading to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey from Louisville, Kentucky.”

Jessica Chastain Marries in Italy

Actress Jessica Chastain married her longtime boyfriend, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, in Italy. The couple has been together since 2013. Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway were among the guests.