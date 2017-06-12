Justin Moore & Wife Kate Welcome First Son

Congratulations to Justin Moore and his wife Kate who welcomed a new son Thomas South Moore.

Moore took to social media to share photos of the family’s new addition.

“Kate and I already felt like the most blessed people in the world, with our three beautiful daughters. But, we feel even more blessed to have a healthy baby BOY now to add to our family,” he wrote. “God has given us another wonderful gift, in him.”

“God has given us another wonderful gift,” he continued. “His name is Thomas South Moore, named after my late grandfather. We will call him South. His sisters are already obsessed with him, as we are all of them. Thanks for all the well wishes and congratulations. Very much appreciated.”

Check out a couple of cute pics of young Mr. Moore and read the full post below.