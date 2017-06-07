Keith Urban Cleans Up At CMT Music Awards

By Abby Hassler

The 2017 CMT Music Awards could have been renamed the “Keith Urban Music Awards,” after the country music star cleaned up, snagging four different honors.

Keith won the Collaborative Video of the Year award for “The Fighter” featuring Carrie Underwood. The duo performed a slowed down version of their hit single as part of the evening’s festivities.

Urban dominated the rest of the evening winning Male Video of the Year, CMT Social Superstar and the coveted Video of the Year Award for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

The singer dedicated his Male Video of the Year win to his wife, Nicole Kidman, saying, “I want to say a massive thank you to my wife Nicole … You have no idea how much of what I do … she’s involved in every little piece of it.”

Though Urban might have snagged most of the night’s awards, some fans have joked that he and Kidman should also have won for “cutest couple in Nashville.”