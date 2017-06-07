Florida Georgia Line & Jason Derulo Join ‘Monday Night Football’

By Abby Hassler

ESPN recently announced legendary country singer Hank Williams Jr. will be returning to the network’s Monday Night Football. Williams and his music were pulled in 2011 following his controversial remarks comparing then President Obama to Hitler. Today (June 7), ESPN revealed Florida Georgia Line and Derulo will be joining Williams for 2017 NFL season.

With this new lineup, Williams will perform his iconic hit “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Monday Night,” alongside FGL and Derulo.

“This is a huge honor to be a part of such a legendary song and night!” said Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard in a statement. “We all grew up watching Monday Night Football and it’s surreal to join Jason Derulo and Hank Williams Jr. on this new version that gives a nod back but also a step forward!” added Brian Kelley.

“It’s truly momentous to be featured in the Monday Night Football anthem for the upcoming season,” said Jason Derulo. “I feel the opening song sets the tone and energizes the fans before kickoff, and this year I’m putting my swag on it.”