Ninas60SecondSkinny: Chris Stapleton Announces Rescheduled Dates, New iPhone Update Included New Safety Feature and Hank Williams Jr is Back on ESPN

Lee Brice and Wife Welcome Baby Girl Congratulations to Lee Brice and his wife Sara. The couple welcomed their third child on Friday, a daughter, Trulee Nanette Brice. “I’m so grateful to God for the health and blessing of Trulee in our lives. And I’m so amazed by Sara. She was truly courageous through this special time, and beyond beautiful from the inside out.”

New iPhone Update Included New Safety Feature Apple announced that the next iOS update will feature Do Not Disturb While Driving mode. It will let the your iphone detect when you are driving, keeping the screen dark and the volume muted. It can also let people know that you’re driving if they wonder why you aren’t responding.

Hank Williams Jr is Back on ESPN Hank Williams, Jr. is returning to Monday Night Football ESPN has announced that Hank Williams Jr will once again perform the theme to the weekly NFL broadcast, with his new version set to debut on September 11th (New Orleans Saints/Minnesota Vikings game)

Lauren Conrad Designing Maternity Line For Kohls Lauren Conrad has teamed up with Kohl’s for a maternity clothing line. “There’s a little bit you want to consider when it comes to fabrication, but personally, I just wanted to shop like I’ve always shopped and have things fit me. It really was just focusing on that fit. Kohl’s has a lot of experience in maternity so they were so helpful there. It really wasn’t as challenging as I expected it to be. It was pretty simple.”

Chris Stapleton Announces Rescheduled Dates:

8/31 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center *

9/1 – Mt. View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre *

9/2 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre *

9/8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

9/9 – Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center *

9/15 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove ^

9/16 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ^

11/2 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center ~

* with special guests Anderson East and Lucie Silvas

^ with special guests Anderson East and Brent Cobb

~ with special guests Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb

All tickets from the postponed shows will be honored at these new dates. Please contact your point of purchase for any questions regarding your tickets or if you cannot attend the new date.

Thank you for your support and patience!

-Team CS