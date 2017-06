The new KMLE at 107.9 is giving you a shot at tickets to see Luke Bryan at Ak-Chin Pavilion!

How to Win:

Listen to the new KMLE this Monday through Friday!

Listen to Jared Marshall and Alana Lynn this Monday through Friday!

to Jared Marshall and Alana Lynn this Monday through Friday! When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details: