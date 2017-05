A baby in Brazil is WAAAAAAY advanced when it comes to motor skills after she appeared to start walking minutes after she was born!!

Doctors were trying to bathe her, but she had other ideas and started to wriggle around to walk on her own.

Normally, babies don’t start walking until they are about 12 months old. One of the nurses said in Portuguese: ‘Oh my gosh, the girl is walking. Good gracious.’

It is believed the footage was shot at Santa Cruz Hospital in Rio Grande do Sul, southern Brazil.