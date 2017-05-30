Win tickets to Lady Antebellum!

May 30, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: ak chin, Alana Lynn, Lady Antebellum

The new KMLE at 107.9 is giving you a shot at 2 tickets to see Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, and Brett Young at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Friday, June 2!

How to Win:

Listen to the new KMLE 107.9 this Tuesday through Thursday!

  • Listen to Alana Lynn this Tuesday through Thursday on the new KMLE 107.9!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: June 2, 2017
  • Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
  • Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035For more information, click here.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests

Listen Live