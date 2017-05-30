Win tickets to Lady Antebellum!

The new KMLE at 107.9 is giving you a shot at 2 tickets to see Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, and Brett Young at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Friday, June 2!
How to Win:
Listen to the new KMLE 107.9 this Tuesday through Thursday!
- Listen to Alana Lynn this Tuesday through Thursday on the new KMLE 107.9!
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: June 2, 2017
- Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035For more information, click here.