Scottsdale Public Art: Bird Cloud Island Exhibit

May 30, 2017 5:23 PM

Escape the heat and discover new feathered friends at Scottsdale Public Art’s Bird Cloud Island by Koryn Woodward Wasson. Bring the kids to this free, family-friendly exhibit at Scottsdale Civic Center Library and enjoy creative fun and hands-on activities. All ages welcome. Free art-making workshops offered throughout the summer. Details at ScottsdalePublicArt.org

Exhibit Dates: May 11 – August 31, 2017

Exhibit Times: Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday: 1– 5 p.m.

