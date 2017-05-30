Ninas60SecondSkinny: Ariana Grande Will Return to Manchester for Benefit Show, Pirates Movie Beats Out Baywatch at the Box Office and Ben Stiller and Wife Christine Have Split

#Ninas60SecondSkinny

Gregg Allman Has Passed Away Gregg Allman has died after multiple health issues over the past few years. He was 69. According to a statement on Allman’s website, the southern rocker “passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia.” “Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times.”

Pirates Movie Beats Out Baywatch at the Box Office

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” – $78-million

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” – $26.8-million

“Baywatch” – $25.8-million

“Alien:Covenant” – $13.75-million

“Everything, Everything” – $9.7-million

Ariana Grande Will Return to Manchester for Benefit Show Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester on Sunday, joined by big names including Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams. The show will take place at the Old Trafford cricket venue.

After 20 Years as a Coupls Ben Stiller and Wife Split Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have announced they’re splitting up. They share two kids, 15-year-old Ella and 11-year-old Quinlin. In a joint statement, Ben and Christine say, “With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate.”

Huffington Post’s Top Ten beaches on this year’s list:

Siesta Beach, Florida

Kapalua Bay Beach, Hawaii

Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach, North Carolina

Grayton Beach State Park, Florida

Coopers Beach, New York

Coast Guard Beach, Massachusetts

Caladesi Island State Park, Florida

Hapuna Beach State Park, Hawaii

Coronado Beach, California

Beachwalker Park, South Carolina

Rudest (and not rudest) Holidays to Get Married ON

USA Today has a breakdown of the holidays that are okay – and not okay – when it comes to wedding planning:

TOTALLY FINE: Columbus Day – Pretty sure this is only a real long weekend in New England, so go for it, because most people won’t even have Monday off, anyway.

GO FOR IT: New Year’s Eve- New Year’s Eve is awful, why not go to a wedding? You’ve got a built-in party, the food is free, and it’s the perfect excuse not to go to any dumb New Years Eve parties.

NOT RUDE: President’s Day – If you have kids, I can see where this one would be annoying. But if you don’t, you’re probably not going to be heartbroken about giving up a long weekend in winter to go to a wedding.

NOT THAT RUDE: Martin Luther King, Jr Day – Don’t get married on that Monday so that people who want to go to an event honoring Dr. King can do so. But this is generally an okay weekend to get married, as the same logic as President’s day applies.

BORDERLINE RUDE: Memorial Day – Make sure the ceremony isn’t on Monday so that people can pay their respects to those who’ve served in the military

PRETTY RUDE: Labor Day – It’s the last long weekend of summer, and making someone give it up to go to your wedding is pretty inconsiderate.

SUPER RUDE: July 4th Weekend- July 4th is the best party weekend of the year, don’t mess it up with your wedding.

ALMOST RUDEST: Thanksgiving – Are you insane?

ABSOLUTE RUDEST: Christmas – You better have a really, really good reason for getting married on a weekend that bookends Christmas or a) no one will come to your wedding and b) the ones who do will resent you forever.