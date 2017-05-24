Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Does ‘Hot Dog Dance’ with Son

By Abby Hassler

Carrie Underwood is proud of her hubby, Nashville Predators Captain Mike Fisher. In an adorable post early Wednesday morning (May 24), she shared a cute image of her husband dancing with their two-year-old son Isaiah.

As a caption for the precious photo, the singer wrote, “Dear ladies, Make sure you marry someone who makes time to do the ‘hot dog dance’ with your kid right before leaving for work! So sweet! ❤️❤️❤️”

