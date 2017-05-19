Chris Stapleton at Ak-Chin Pavilion with Brothers Osborne and Lucie Silvas

May 19, 2017 10:50 PM
Filed Under: Ak-Chin Pavilion, Brothers Osborne, chris stapleton, Concert, lucie silvas, Summer

A nice breeze, great people and awesome music kicked off the summer concert season in the best way! Tonight was such a good time.

Chris and Nina caught up with Brothers Oborne before the show, watch the interview here!

Badger, Jared, Alana Lynn, and Jeana were also hanging out, upgrading people with pit passes. And had some fun playing a game involving baseballs, panty hose and water bottles. 😂 You gotta watch the video here, so funny!! It was so much fun hanging with the KMLE Nation, y’all are awesome!!

Check out the pictures of the performances here. Not gonna lie… they’re pretty awesome!! 

Check back later for pictures of The KMLE Nation in front of our One Big Country Nation banner!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests

Listen Live