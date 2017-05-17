Ninas60SecondSkinny: Jerrod Niemann and Lee Brice Are Heading to Celebrity Family Feud, Cam Explains Why She Always Wears Yellow and Diana Taurasi Marries Former Teammate

Brantley Gilbert and Wife Expecting Congratulations are in order for Brantley Gilbert and his wife Amber. They just announced they are pregnant!! “I’m not an emotional guy, but this has got me crying like a baby,” Brantley tells “People.” “I’m pretty good around other folks now, but when I’m by myself, if I look at one of the pictures from the doctor’s office, I lose a few tears. We’d been to see a fertility specialist, and two different folks that told me it would be close to a miracle if it happened without IVF,” he says. “I’m not much of a quitter, but I was really, really frustrated.”

Amy Schumer and Boyfriend Split Amy Schumer’s boyfriend Ben Hanisch has been noticeably absent from the red carpet at Amy Schumer’s press events for her new movie with Goldie Hawn. Word is the pair have broken up after dating for two years. MORE HERE

Cam Explains Why She Always Wears Yellow “Yellow is just a positive, friendly color. I find that I feel happier and am in a better mood when I’m wearing yellow, but also that people are nicer to me when I’m wearing yellow, so I’m just drawn to it. I’m from California, so yellow for me is like me getting to have a little bit of my California sunshine wherever I am.”

Jerrod Niemann and Lee Brice Are heading to Celebrity Family Feud Season three of ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud” will pit a two country families against each other. Jerrod Niemann will go head-to-head with Lee Brice on the show, with the winning family bringing home $25,000 for their choice of charity. Jerrod is competing for the U.S.O., while Lee is trying to win for Folds of Honor.

Diana Taurasi Marries Former Teammate Diana Taurasi married former teammate Penny Taylor over the weekend. In other Diana Taurasi news, she has signed on to stay with the Mercury for the remainder of her career MORE HERE