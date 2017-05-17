Look Who’s Joining American Idol!!

Pop star Katy Perry is the first judge announced to be on the new season of American Idol, which was revived by ABC for the 2017-2018 season. She posted a note on Twitter yesterday saying that “American Idol” is back!

