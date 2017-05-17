Pop star Katy Perry is the first judge announced to be on the new season of American Idol, which was revived by ABC for the 2017-2018 season. She posted a note on Twitter yesterday saying that “American Idol” is back!
Look Who's Joining American Idol!! May 17, 2017
