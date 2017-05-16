Ninas60SecondSkinny: Zac Efron to Play Serial Killer in New Movie , Trisha Yearwood Teams Up with 7UP and Loretta Lynn is on the Mend

Zac Efron to Play Serial Killer in New Movie Zac Efron will play serial killer Ted Bundy. The movie is reported to be called Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile MORE HERE

Loretta Lynn is on the Mend Loretta Lynn has been released from the hospital and her team has posted her status since her stroke. “Loretta wants to thank everybody for their prayers love and support. Loretta has been moved from hospital facility in to rehabilitation and we’re happy to report she is doing great.”

Trisha Has Teamed Up with 7UP Trisha Yearwood is teaming with 7UP to create new recipes that will be featured on 12 packs of Regular, Cherry and Diet 7UP. “Growing up in Georgia, I loved to watch my mother cook and learning her secrets. Now I have some secrets of my own – like using 7UP to make a marinade or in a cake. It can be used as an unexpectedly versatile ingredient. Then, of course, it’s a perfect beverage as a mixer for cocktails.”

ABC Passes on New Reba Show ABC has decided not to move forward with Reba’s drama pilot, but there is still a chance another network may pick it up. Looks like Lifetime or CMT may be interested.

Hayley Hasselhoff Arrrested for DUI Hayley Hasselhoff, daughter of David Hasselhoff, was arrested for DUI over the weekend after passing out behind the wheel of her Mercedes in Los Angeles. She was arrested after failing a field sobriety test and taken to jail after being medically cleared.

Ben and Lauren from The Bachelor Have Split Former Bachelor, Ben Higgins proposed and fiance Lauren Bushnell have broken up. They confirmed yesterday that they’re going their separate ways but claim they will “remain friends with much love and respect” “It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” the couple says in a statement. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

Chris Stapleton Tops the Billboard Country Chart The numbers are officially out and Chris Stapleton’s “From A Room: Volume 1” debuts at number one on the “Billboard” Country Album chart this week.

Check out the new Will and Grace Trailer!!

