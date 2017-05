We started the week with a win for KMLE Nation yesterday and the lead for Nina is back down to just three! Can Teri in Tempe continue the winning streak and get it down to two? We have tickets to see Garth Brooks if she can!!

Beat Nina 5/16/17 https://cbskmle108.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/april-10.mp3

