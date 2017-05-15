Jordan Davis Hears His Song For The First Time On The Radio

Often when you hear a “new” artist on KMLE, that artist has been hard at work for years before their first song makes it to the radio.

They are new to you and us, but the blood, sweat, and tears they have put into launching their career have been tireless. This past week was a big week for newcomer Jordan Davis.

Jordan, a Lousiana native, has been singing and writing music for years. He has a deep appreciation for music having grown up in Louisiana where the jazz and funk culture got its start. Though music was a part of his everyday life, he didn’t think the opportunity to make a living doing it would happen. In fact, Jordan majored in resource conservation at LSU and had plans to work with an environmental agency someday.

You can ask any artist in Nashville where they were when they first heard their song on the radio and what station it was on, and they will happily tell you without hesitation. For Jordan Davis, he will always know the first time he heard his newest single “Singles You Up” on the radio was on the afternoon of Friday, May 12th on KMLE 107.9. Check out the moment he heard his song for the first time!