Congratulations to Dan Smyers who married his fiancee, Abby Law, on Saturday!! The wedding happened in Nashville Saturday evening and the couple’s two dogs were part of the wedding party.

Smyers proposed to Law last November while the couple was on vacation in Hawaii. The other half of the due, Shay Mooney, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Hannah Billingsley, in early August. The couple welcomed their first child in late January and are planning a fall wedding.