Beat Nina to win tickets to Garth Brooks!

The new KMLE at 107.9 is giving you a shot at tickets to see Garth Brooks at the Forum in Los Angeles!
How to Win:
Listen during “Beat Nina” in the 7 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Beat Nina during the 7 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079!
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2017
- Venue: The Forum
- Address: 3900 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305
For more information click here!