Dbacks with Jared Marshall 5-11-17

May 11, 2017 10:07 PM
Play ball!!! Dbacks sweep tonight’s win with a 2-1 final! Lots of fans came out tonight to support the A team! Many KMLE fans came up to our tent to greet us, and say how much they love our station!  Some lucky listeners who were at the game were able to register for tickets for next year’s Country Thunder!  Congrats to the winners who won 4-day passes to the big event! And huge congratulations to the Diamondbacks for showing that our team is number 1!

 

