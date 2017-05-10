HUDDLE WITH COACH ARIANS FOR A CAUSE!

Phoenix, AZ (April 20th, 2017) – Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians along with the Arians Family Foundation announced today both the 3rd Annual Arians Family Foundation Fundraiser at Steak 44 and the Inaugural Topgolf Family Challenge. All proceeds from both events will benefit the Arians Family Foundation and Voices for CASA of Maricopa County. The Topgolf event will take place Sunday May 21st from 4pm to 7pm and the Steak 44 event will take place Monday May 22nd at 6pm.

For the 3rd year in a row, make plans to join Coach Arians and his wife Christine at the 3rd Annual Arians Family Foundation Fundraiser Dinner at Steak 44 on Monday, May 22nd, 2017. The event will begin with a 6:00pm VIP cocktail reception at Steak 44 where guests will have the opportunity to mingle with Cardinals’ coaches, players and other Valley sports stars and celebrities. The event then continues with Cardinals’ coaches and players joining guests at their table for a delectable dinner at Steak 44 starting at 7:00 p.m.

The day before on Sunday May 21st, see a brand-new event for the Arians Family Foundation with the Inaugural Topgolf Family Challenge which will take place at the Topgolf Gilbert complex in Gilbert, AZ. Guests will have the opportunity to again socialize with Cardinals’ coaches, players and their families as well as meet some of the CASA kids of Maricopa County while participating in the Challenge. There will also be a dinner buffet and a special live performance.



“There is nothing our family loves more than helping children and that’s why we started the Arians Family Foundation in 2013 so we could create a voice for children,” said Bruce Arians. “We hope everyone will come out and join us at both the Topgolf and Steak 44 events and really make a difference in the lives of our Valley youth.”

“Here at Steak 44 we love our Cardinals and especially Coach Arians. It is truly an honor for us to team up with the Arians Family Foundation and raise a ton of money for this awesome cause,” said Jeffrey Mastro, Steak 44 owner and partner. “We hope everyone comes out and supports BA and our Valley children.”

The Arians Family Foundation (AFF) supports and develops programs which strive to prevent and ameliorate the abuse and neglect of children. AFF supports CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and specifically Voices For CASA of Maricopa County, which helps make sure that children who are involved in the court system, as a result of abuse or neglect by their families, receive the love and help they need.

About The Arians Family Foundation:

The Arians Family Foundation (AFF) was created in 2013 by Bruce and Christine Arians for reasons dear to their hearts. Christine worked for years as a family-law attorney, or as she describes, a “broken-family” attorney. She began working with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) to help ensure that children who are involved in the court system, as a result of abuse or neglect by their families, receive the help they need. The Arians Family Foundation seeks to continue helping others in their life journeys. AFF embodies the vision of a better future for children to live where they feel safe and loved. For more information about the Arians Family Foundation please visit www.ariansfamilyfoundation.com or call 310-426-9900.

About Steak 44:

Steak 44, located in Phoenix on 44th Street at Camelback, opened to the stellar reviews in April of 2014 and is the latest steakhouse masterpiece by Dennis, Michael and Jeff Mastro, along with partner Scott Troilo, who also own the popular Dominick’s Steakhouse in the Scottsdale Quarter. Housed in an 8,400 square foot landmark, Steak 44 is an upscale urban oasis that boasts a vibrant bar, glass expo kitchen, intimate dining suites and many dining rooms featuring unique architectural detail, truly something for everyone to call their new favorite restaurant and hangout. Steak 44’s menu offers a twist on the classic steakhouse menu while reinforcing the idea of a new American steakhouse. Guests can enjoy several options of the best in prime steaks and chops in various portion sizes, along with an array of fresh seafood flown in daily, and a large assortment of chef inspired side dishes and appetizers. Visit www.steak44.com to get more information or call 602.271.4400 to make a reservation.

About Topgolf:

Topgolf inspires the connections that bring people together for unforgettable good times. Whether it’s a date night, girls’ night, family outing, happy hour, work breakfast, lunch hour or any other kind of hour, Topgolf makes socializing a sport – literally. Through the premium experience of Play, Food and Music, Topgolf is inspiring people of all ages and skill levels – even non-golfers – to come together for playful competition. Topgolf also brings interactive experiences to the community that facilitate shared moments and deep relationships through Topgolf U golf lessons, weekly leagues, The Topgolf Tour competition, KidZone parties, social and corporate team-building events, and the World Golf Tour (WGT) app. Each venue features high-tech, climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort, delicious food and beverage, live events, music, hundreds of HDTVs and outstanding hospitality. With 31 venues entertaining 10.5 million Guests annually and the world’s largest digital golf audience, Topgolf is creating the best times of your life both in-venue and online. To learn more about Topgolf, follow @Topgolf or visit www.topgolf.com.