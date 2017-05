Chris Pratt recently visited with Seth Meyers on Late Night to talk about his Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, and he shared a hilarious story about the time he met Tim McGraw.

It was a memorable moment made hilarious by Pratt’s awkwardness, but it’s likely McGraw was just as impressed to meet the actor. Tim & Faith are on their 2017 Soul2Soul Tour and will be stopping in Phoenix at Gila River Arena on July 21st!