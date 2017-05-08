Lady Antebellum Serenade Nashville Predators with the National Anthem

By Annie Reuter

Lady Antebellum kicked off what would be a history-making game for the Nashville Predators with a stirring rendition of the National Anthem on Sunday afternoon (May 7). The trio captivated the crowd in attendance at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with their spot-on harmonies before the Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2.

Related: Lady Antebellum Prep for Tour in Silly Promo Video

Following Lady Antebellum’s performance, the Nashville Predators played an intense hockey game where they came out winners and as a result will head to the Western Conference final in the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

The city of Nashville has no shortage of star power attending each hometown game. As CMT notes, the Nashville Predators have won every 2017 playoff game at home following National Anthem performances by Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town and Vince Gill with his daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina. The star power will likely only continue as the Western Conference final picks up.

.@ladyantebellum kicks us off with a fantastic rendition of the National Anthem! #StanleyCup https://t.co/TpkJ5QixGJ —

NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 07, 2017