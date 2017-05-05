Win Tickets and Lyft Credits on Drinko de Mayo!

May 5, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Ak-Chin Pavilion, Cinco De Mayo, drinko de mayo, KMLE 1079

The new KMLE at 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley, or Sam Hunt — PLUS Lyft credits to get you to the show safely!

How to Win:

Listen to the New KMLE this “Drinko de Mayo,” Friday, May 5!

  • Listen to the New KMLE 107.9 all day on Cinco de Mayo
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

Lady Antebellum on Friday, June 2, 2017
Brad Paisley on Sunday, June 25, 2017
Sam Hunt on Saturday, August 19, 2017

  • Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
  • Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035
  • For more information on the shows, click here!
  • For information about Lyft, click here!
