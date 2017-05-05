Win Tickets and Lyft Credits on Drinko de Mayo!

The new KMLE at 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley, or Sam Hunt — PLUS Lyft credits to get you to the show safely!

How to Win:

Listen to the New KMLE this “Drinko de Mayo,” Friday, May 5!

Listen to the New KMLE 107.9 all day on Cinco de Mayo

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079!

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

Lady Antebellum on Friday, June 2, 2017

Brad Paisley on Sunday, June 25, 2017

Sam Hunt on Saturday, August 19, 2017