Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Star in Violent, Cinematic ‘Craving You’ Video

By Annie Reuter

Thomas Rhett has released the most ambitious video of his career, “Craving You.” The action-packed clip plays out as a mini-film, starring Rhett and Morris seeking revenge and kicking butt. There is no shortage of high-speed car chases, shooting sprees and bank robberies in the five-minute clip.

“Craving You” was directed by TK McKamy, who describes the video as “Jason Bourne meets Oceans Eleven meets Snatch.” Shot in the style of an action-packed movie trailer over the course of two days in Nashville, “Craving You” keeps fans guessing until the video’s twist ending.

“There are a lot of crazy action scenes — a lot of firsts for me in general in this video,” Rhett says in a press release. “I’ve always wanted to get to do a fight sequence and play a tough guy, but I think Maren definitely shows me up! TK really pushed us both since we’d never really acted before.”

“Craving You” is the lead single from Thomas Rhett’s upcoming third studio album due later this year. Watch the video below.